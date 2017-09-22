Minority kicks against sale of VRA assets

Business News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) has kicked against government’s decision to sell off some of the assets of the Volta River Authority (VRA).

The party argues that interventions in the energy sector by the John Mahama administration which is responsible for the stability in the power sector makes a strong case against selling off the assets.

Workers of the Volta River Authority (VRA) are bent on preventing the government from selling off the Authority’s thermal plants.

The staff say the proposed sale of the thermal plants if seen through, will be detrimental to consumers and workers of the Authority.

The government also said the VRA was not doing a good enough job with the management of the thermal plants and should focus on just hydropower generation.

Reacting to the news, ranking member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Adam Mutawakilu told Joy News, the Minority will support private sector partnership in the management of the asset but the outright sale will erode of all interventions in the energy sector.

He said the foundations laid by the NDC painted a bright future for the sector with the increase in stored capacity from 2,800 to 4361.15megawatts.

According to him, during peak periods capacity is 2,225 megawatts which is within the capacity and with Atuabo, Jubilee and TEN gas fields already operating and others yet to come, there is no point in selling the assets.

He also explained that regarding debts in the sector, the NDC administration’s introduction of the energy sector levy cushioned the sector for a bright future.