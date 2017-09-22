MBC Africa to hold its maiden start-up investor conference in Ghana

Business News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: GNA

2017-09-22

MBC Africa is organizing its maiden conference in Ghana in collaboration with Amb. Ron Strikker <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506106446_805_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mobile Business Clinic (MBC) Africa, in collaboration with the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Ghana, Ron Strikker, is to host its maiden Start-Up Investor Conference scheduled for October 19, 2017, in Accra.

The one-day conference which would be on the theme: “The Government’s role in building the right ecosystem for start-ups and early-stage businesses in Ghana”, would bring together start-ups/SMEs, (impact) investors, business partners, and government policymakers to dialogue in finding solutions to support the ecosystem as well as networking.

A statement signed by Tennemba Ann Samake, Executive Director of MBC Africa and copied to the Ghana News agency in Accra, said the main objective of the conference was to help entrepreneurs to secure investments for their businesses and to generate deal flow for investors.

It said the Conference will play a key role in contributing to build the appropriate environment for that needed communication and solutions in the ecosystem.

The statement said the conference alongside will engage policymakers, entrepreneurs and investors in discussions on how to improve business access to finances for early-stage startups in Ghana.

It said: “although the ecosystem in Ghana is made up of an increasing number of accelerators and incubators, investors are still having difficulties in finding good pipeline deals.

“At MBC Africa, we want to facilitate the communication between all stakeholders in the ecosystem, including the Government, to build sustainable models for start-up and early-stage businesses.”