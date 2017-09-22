Mahama sponsored anti Akufo-Addo protest in US with $70,000 – Abronye

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-22

play videoThe protests happened at a time the President was delivering his maiden speech at the UN <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506118528_578_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party Kwame Baffoe popularly known as “Abronye DC” has accused former president John Dramani Mahama of sponsoring some Ghanaians to demonstrate against President Akufo-Addo at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US.

He alleged that the former president sponsored the protesters with an amount of $70,000.

The protesters led by one Joseph Badu aka Kwaku Skirt who is said to the owner of Apple 68 an online radio in Virginia claimed Ghana is not safe under Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

According to them, the killing of some policemen, the killing of Major Mahama and the war against Galamsey are all indications that Ghana is not a safe place.

But reacting to the protest on Oman FM’s political analysis programme “Boiling Point” Kwame Baffoe questioned the motive of the protesters.

He described as false claims that Ghana is not safe under Nana Akufo-Addo.

“Was it Nana Akufo-Addo who embezzled SADA and GYEEDA monies? Was it Akufo-Addo who wasted $72million on SSNIT Software? he quizzed

He asserted that former president John Mahama and the opposition NDC have been dazzled by the achievements of Akufo-Addo government barely nine months in office hence making a deliberate move to smear the President of the Republic.

Abronye urged the protesters rather to be responsible citizens by condemning the Mahama administration that left huge debt for Akufo-Addo’s government to clear.

For instance, he said, the Mahama administration left a debt of more than GHS1.2 billion at National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) as the authority’s indebtedness to provider’s and suppliers of stationeries.

He explained that, the new management led by the CEO Dr. Annor in less than seven months had cleared substantial part of the debt just make sure that NHIS function so that patients who are subscribers are not turn away when they visit hospital for treatment.