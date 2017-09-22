Mahama, JOSPONG, Duffour Jnr. pick up first copies of Bola Ray’s bio

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

2017-09-22

Ex-x-president Mahama is said to have secured his copy for an undisclosed amount <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506091847_382_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, JOSPONG Group CEO Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and UniBank CEO Dr. Kwabena Duffuor II are among the first to secure copies of media mogul Bola Ray’s biography “It Is Possible”.

Dr. Duffour purchased the book for a whopping GHC100,000, while ex-president Mahama is said to have secured his copy for an undisclosed amount. The JOSPONG boss also bought his for GHC50,000.

Other early birds include William Asiedu (Managing Editor – Daily Heritage), and Mr. Ofori Boateng.

Reggae/ Afrobeats singer Eboo, Stonebwoy, and Bronya duo Wutah have all performed at the ongoing event.

Authored by journalist Obed Boafo, the book (titled “It Is Possible”) details the media mogul’s life over four decades, as well as his journey to becoming one of the country’s foremost business persons. It was written over 2 years.

Copies of the book can be purchased via bolaray.com.