Listing SOEs on stock exchange good move

Business News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-22

Economist Eric Osei-Assibey has lauded government’s decision to list State Owned Enterprises on GSE <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506065196_632_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Economist Eric Osei-Assibey has lauded government’s decision to list State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

He believes the decision will ensure that SOE’s remain accountable to the public.

“I think it is good because then you are also allowing public participation and also many of them are currently undercapitalized so you want to ensure equity financing so that Ghanaians become shareholders of these companies.

“I think that if that is done it will not only bring in the necessary financing but will also strengthen the corporate structures and the ownership structure of such corporations, so that gradually we offload government’s interest from some of these SOE’s” he added.

His assertion follows an announcement by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has to list majority of SOEs on the Ghana Stock Exchange to promote efficiency and drive economic growth.

The move is among others expected to solve the financial challenges facing most SOEs in Ghana.

Dr. Osei-Assibey stated that listing of SOE’s will attract the needed funding for the state.

“So I think it is very good suggestion that we should pursue. It will definitely bring the needed financing and also because once you are listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, you need to put in place good governance structure, your reporting becomes much more accountable and transparent in terms of your finances”.