Kojo Bonsu behind Gabby Otchere-Darko’s ‘harassment’ in USA – NPP

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-22

play videoGabby Asare Otchere-Darko was heckled in the US <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506081108_971_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mr Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Organizer for Manhyia, has fingered a former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu of being the brain behind the humiliation of Gabby Asare Otchere Darko in the USA.

“We received the intelligence that Kojo Bonsu was going to organize such an exercise so it was not surprising when we saw it. It is sad that Ghanaians resident in USA will do that to their own president and his entourage”, he said.

According to him on Accra-based Okay Fm, the demonstration was instigated by elements within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) hinting that they have audio recordings of which there were plans to make the likes of Appiah Stadium, a known serial caller of the party part of the demonstrators.

“Appiah Stadium was supposed to have gone to demonstrate with them but he was refused a visa. I know what I am talking about”, he added.

A video that has gone viral on social media captured private legal practitioner being hooted at by aggrieved demonstrators who accused him of corrupt acts.

Mr Otchere Darko is seen walking off together with Samuel Atta Mensah but the demonstrators who follow him hurled insults at them.

A group calling itself, “The Save Mahama Campaign” on Thursday, September 21st 2017 at the Dag Hammarskjold Plaza East at the 47th and 1st street staged the demonstration themed; “Ghana is not safe under Nana Addo’s government”.

The demonstration came in sharp coincidence with Nana’s presence at the UN as he attends the General Assembly in the UN.