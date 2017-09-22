Jinapor, Otiko Djaba take selfie as Akufo-Addo delivers address at UN General Assembly

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, September 21, 2017 delivered a brief but candid address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, USA touching on salient areas of relevance to Africa.

In the middle of his thought-provoking presentation however, two members of his entourage at the UN summit appeared distracted as they were seen taking photographs while other foreign dignitaries monitored closely, what the President of the first sub-saharan country to gain independence had to say.

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba and Deputy Chief of Staff Abu Jinapor, two appointees of the president whose work at their various political offices have been called into question in recent time were seen taking a ‘selfie’ behind the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey who, unlike the other two, seemed immersed in the President’s speech to leaders of the world.

Early this year, Otiko Djaba came under fire after she engaged in a series of exchanges with the Northern Regional chairman of her party, Bugri Naabu. The incident created a sharp division among Ghanaians with a significant number calling for her sack particularly after she was alleged to have shown ‘gross disrespect’ to Members of Parliament at her vetting. Many had concluded that such traits were not worthy of a Minister of State. The calls were however watered down as she apologized for the incident and was subsequently reprimanded by the leadership of her party – the NPP.

Samuel Abu Jinapor on the other hand has been under the scrutiny of the public after he was accused of corrupt practices by a member of his party who doubles as a businessman and entertainer.

Kwame Asare Obeng, known in showbiz as A-Plus accused the Deputy Chief of Staff of demanding monies from persons who were keen on engaging in discussions with the President. A Plus however failed to substantiate his allegations after he was called upon by the Police CID to help out in investigations into the matter of corruption against a man he had described as a thief and stupid.

On Thursday however, none of the several ‘scandals’ meant much to these two individuals who were keen on getting the priceless art of imagery at the UN General Assembly meeting as they posed for Otiko Djaba’s camera.