Interdicted Tepa Midwifery principal refuses to hand over

The Principal of Tepa Nursing and Midwifery College has refused to comply with a directive from the Health Ministry to hand over after she was interdicted for misappropriating millions of cedis of school funds.

Victoria Amoah has been interdicted for squandering millions of school funds with the accountant. Academic and administrative work in the school has been disrupted as a result of the situation.

Reports had suggested that Ms. Amoah had been transferred to the Teshie Nursing college as head. The interdiction comes months after investigations by Ultimate FM in Kumasi fingered her in an alleged malfeasance at the school.

Ms. Amoah and the accountant of the college, Richard Asamoah, according to the investigations faked invoices and receipts to milk the government institution during every admission year in excess of GH¢9million.

The alleged corrupt practices began in 2011, two years after the college was established.

Further checks revealed that at least about 50 percent of past and current students of the college did not pass through any interview panel as prescribed by the Ministry of health because admission into the college was sold at a whopping GH¢3000.

Also, a probe into her activities at the college by a seven-member delegation dispatched there by the Ministry of Health uncovered a new GH¢7million fraud.