‘I will continue to torment Kwame A Plus’ – Abronye DC vows

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: abusuafmonline.com

2017-09-22

Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has vowed to deal ruthlessly with musician, Kwame A Plus if the law enforcement agencies do not force him to substantiate his allegations against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

According to Abronye DC, A Plus’ attack on the two Deputies Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor is borne out of hatred after they refused to liaise with the Controller General to give him printing of pay slip contract.

Abronye DC was speaking to host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkra in reaction to a news release by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to the effect that allegations by the musician against the two top government officials lack merit.

Kwame A Plus had written on his facebook page, “NPP delegate’s congress…. seven months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt officials including the two very stupid deputy chief of staffs. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools. You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you.”

However Abronye DC said, “A Plus is just greedy and corrupt. He only wanted to use his useless songs to get contracts through the Deputy Chiefs Staff and that’s why he has hatred for the deputies because they refused him.”

“A Plus didn’t contribute to NPP’s victory, not even his useless songs and he is not only musician who composed a song for the party during the elections and so he should shut up else I will silence and torment him before he disgrace all of us in the party” angry Abronye told Kwame Adinkra.

“The CID work isn’t enough and I won’t allow him freedom until he runs to the BNI for further investigations into his own allegations otherwise I will drag him there because we won’t allow him to make false accusations and get away with them,” Abronye warned.