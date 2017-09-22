I didn’t travel to US on government sponsorship – Citi FM Managing Director

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

2017-09-22

The Managing Director of Accra-based Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah ‘Sammens’ has denied claims he traveled to the United States of America (USA) on full government sponsorship as part of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s entourage.

Mr Samuel Attah-Mensah and Gabby Asare Otchere Darko were yesterday, September 21, 2017 heckled by anti Akufo-Addo demonstrators who were literally hurling insults at them and accusing them of spending government.

In a video that has gone viral, Sammens was heard saying he traveled to the states for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at his own cost and as a media person.

He was heard saying “I can show you my passport, I paid for by own trip”

To prove a point and explain himself further, he posted on his facebook page;

“I was at the UN. Yes I went. I bought my own ticket, booked my own hotel, bought my own Pizza and took my own pictures. I’m still here as a media person with equal accesses as any other media person. You bore? You can go burn the sea”