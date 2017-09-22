GNAT Secretary escapes death | General News 2017-09-22

Mr. Afedu reportedly suffered a fracture and other injuries. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506100117_202_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Eastern Regional Secretary of Ghana National Association of Teachers secretary( GNAT), Mr. Daniel Afedu has escaped death by a whisker after a near fatal accident at Mankrong, near Amanase stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highways.

It is not clear what caused the accident, but sources say he was returning to Koforidua from Accra after a meeting in the capital.

Mr. Afedu reportedly suffered a fracture and other injuries.

He was rushed to the Providence Clinic in Suhum for medical care but subsequently referred to Accra.

Several eye witnesses who rushed to the accident scene to rescue him thought he wouldn’t survive due to the mangled nature of the car which has been damaged beyond repairs.

He has however been discharged from hospital and recuperating.

