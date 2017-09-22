GJA receives bargaining certificate | General News 2017-09-22

The certificate is to help negotiate for better working conditions for Journalists <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506100747_450_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Journalist Association has been awarded a bargaining certificate to negotiate for better working conditions for Journalists in the country.

The issuance of the certificate automatically transforms the association from a professional body to a trades union.

Addressing a news conference in Accra Friday, GJA President Affail Monney assured Journalists that the latest achievement will help improve their fortunes.

The GJA goes to the polls on September 29,2017 to elect a president and other executives of the association.

Leading contenders in the race are incumbent Affail Monney and veteran journalist Lloyd Evans.

