Ghana’s High Commissioner to India visits India

Source: dailyheritage.com.gh

2017-09-21

Ghana’s new High Commissioner to India, His Excellency Michael Aaron Nii Nortey Oquaye Jnr has presented his Letters of Credence to the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind at a short ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, India.

Three other new envoys accredited to India also presented their letters at the ceremony. They included, Mr. Baraka Haran Luvanda, Tanzanian High Commissioner, Mr. Sohail Mahmood, High Commissioner of Pakistan and Mrs Stella Bdiriganya, Burundi’s High Commissioner.

President Konvind during a private interaction with Mr Oquaye Jnr. expressed his commitment to further strengthen the co-operation between Ghana and India, focusing on economic, diplomatic and trade relations.

The President while recounting the long standing history between the two countries which existed before independence, indicated his eagerness to exert all efforts to enhance mutual goodwill among the two countries and also ensure that their relationship is consistent with geo-political dynamics.

The President was full of praise for President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for efforts being made to achieve a vibrant business economy in Ghana. He also conveyed warm greetings to the President and people of Ghana and indicated his expectation to meet President Akufo-Addo soon.

Mr Oquaye said President Akufo-Addo was looking forward to cementing the unique bilateral relations that Ghana and India have had since independence, pointing to the formation of the Non-Aligned Movement and the South-South diplomatic relationship.

He further stated that the President was on the path of industrialisation in Ghana through the One District, One Factory policy, and was looking forward to collaborating with India to promote that which would be mutually beneficial to the two countries.

The new High Commissioner stressed that, Ghana was looking forward to a stronger partnership with India, especially in the areas of ICT, skills transfer, scholarships, agriculture and infrastructure development.

He said, “I am counting on India to increase its investments in Ghana, and I am also confident that my tenure in India will further deepen the already cordial relations between the two nations”.