Ghanaians demonstrate against Akufo-Addo in New York

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-22

Akufo Demo US 750x430.jpegplay videoThe protests happened at a time the President was delivering his maiden speech

Scores of Ghanaians in New York, the United States of America on Thursday demonstrated against the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the demonstrators, cost of living has risen sharply under the NPP administration making life unbearable for Ghanaians.

The demonstrators also claim that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government is deliberately targeting former government appointees for prosecution.

The protests happened at a time the President was delivering his maiden speech at the UN General Assembly.

“Mr. President Leave Charlotte Osei alone,” “Mr. President Stop the lawlessness by your vigilantes,” “Stop the witch-hunting” were some of the inscriptions on the placards.

This is the second time a demonstration has hit Akufo-Addo’s administration since he assumed office January 7. The government is yet to respond to the demonstrators.

Below is a video of the demonstration in New York.

