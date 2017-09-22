Ghanaian Times workers to return to work temporarily

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Following the intervention of the Ghana Police, workers of New Times Corporation have resolved to allow management of the corporation to enter the office premises from today [Monday], September 22, 2017.

This decision was taken after the Police CID met with the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) and the management of the state-owned media house.

Workers of New Times Corporation, responsible for the circulation of the Ghanaian Times Newspaper, on Monday embarked on a demonstration to protest what they termed as their poor working conditions.

Per the police intervention, the Managing Director and the other management members who were earlier denied entry into their offices will now be able to use their offices.

However, representatives of ICU have assured the workers that the decision does not bring an end to their protest.



Meanwhile, the Police and leadership of ICU are expected to address workers of the New Times Corporation on Friday.

The Board of Directors of the New Times Corporation had described the protests as unfortunate and unwarranted, as it was already engaging workers through their union representatives to find solutions to their concerns.



The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), urged the management of the New Times Corporation to meet the workers halfway and grant some of their easy to address demands.