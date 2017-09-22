Ghana, Africa committed to world peace – President Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

2017-09-21

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed Ghana’s, and indeed the African Continent’s, commitment to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons for sustainable world peace and security.

For that reason Ghana had, three weeks ago, flown back highly-enriched uranium to China, ending the use of all such volatile materials in the country, President Akufo-Addo disclosed to the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

“Our nuclear reactor has, subsequently, been converted to use low-enriched fuel for power generation. A world, free of nuclear weapons, must be in all our collective interest,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to maintaining friendly and cordial relations with all the countries and peoples of the world.

“The full engagement of Ghana, through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in the process of West African integration, and through the African Union (AU), in the process of African integration, remains a goal of my government.

“Regional and continental integration are in Ghana’s interest, as they represent one of the surest ways towards establishing the conditions for prosperity in our region and on the Continent in the decades ahead, as well as helping to ensure peace and security and combating the scourges of terrorism, extremism and intolerance,” he noted.

President Akufo-Addo said the continuous conflicts that plagued the world would be more effectively resolved if the international community supported and not “undermine the efforts of our regional and continental organisations to deal with them.”

“Ghana will also continue to be active in the multilateral organisations to which we belong, such as La Francophonie, the Commonwealth of Nations, and this United Nations, because we believe multilateral action and international co-operation are in the interest of all of us,” he said.