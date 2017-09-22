GCNet Manager visits Tema Port to assess progress of work

Business News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Mr Alwin Hoegerle, the General Manager of the Ghana Community Network (GCNet), has paid a working visit to the Tema Port to assess progress in respect of the full implementation of the paperless system.

The visit was also to get acquainted with any challenges associated with the roll out that GCNet, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and other players at the Port might have regarding the implementation of the system.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Aba Lokko, the Corporate Communications Manager, quoted Mr Hoegerle as saying; “GCNet is committed to the port efficiency reforms.”

He expressed satisfaction at the robustness of the systems of GCNet in the clearance process and urged all to support the initiative of the Vice President.

Mr Hoegerle, who was accompanied by Mr Felix Mate-Kodjo, the Tema Sector Commander of Customs, visited the Golden Jubilee Terminal, particularly the Container Freight Station, to have a first-hand experience of the process.

Mr Titus Glover, Deputy Minister of Transport, in the company of the Board Chairman of GPHA, Mr Peter Mac Manu, and management members of the Authority, also met with GCNet staff at the Tema branch to interact with them on the implementation of the paperless system.

Mr Jimmy Allotey, the Tema Branch Manager of GCNet, assured the team that the system was performing adequately in the implementation of the paperless process.

It emerged from the briefing that there was the need for a centralised point to lodge complaints since declarants may not always know who to contact to resolve their issues given the multiplicity of stakeholders.

It was pointed out that GCNet had a fully functional Support Centre and would be ready to expand it to support all paperless related issues once approval was given.

The meeting noted that the process was not seamless as anticipated and, for that matter, consideration be given to deploying the existing joint inspection module developed in the Ghana Integrated Cargo Clearance Systems, deployed by GCNet, which had been tested with agencies and could be affirmed by the GPHA.