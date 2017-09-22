Gabby, Sammens heckled by Ghanaians in US

play videoSamuel Attah-Mensah and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506093117_821_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Octhere-Darko and Chief Executive Officer of Accra-based Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah were aggressively interrupted by a group of protesting Ghanaians in New York Thursday.

The gentlemen, who were part of the Ghanaian delegation attending the 72nd Session of the United General Assembly, currently ongoing at New York, could be seen walking on the streets of New York when they bumped into the demonstrators.

In the video circulating on social media, a man accused Mr. Otchere-Darko, cousin of President Nana Akufo-Addo of allegedly taking various sums of money from individuals who wish to have discussions with the president at the Flagstaff House

