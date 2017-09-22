Fire volunteers to protect PFJ farms

Business News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-21

The Ghana National Fire Service in the Kwahu East District would soon begin the training of over 100 fire volunteers to equip them with requisite skills in the prevention of fire outbreaks.

The volunteers to be trained would be selected from six communities including Kwahu Tafo, Nteso, Akwasiho, Aduhima and Suminakese.

DOIII Ebenezer Sackitey, the District Fire Officer (DFO), who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the training would be free to all.

He said 90 people have so far been registered in the area to be trained for the next three months.

He said volunteers would be trained on combating bushfires and how to prevent the spread of bushfires on farms during the dry season.

DOIII Sackitey said the volunteers would be tasked to protect food crops and farms from being destroyed by bushfires during the harmattan season.

They are also to see to it that the Fulani herdsmen will not set the bush ablaze for their cattle to feed, he said.

He urged the youth in the area to take advantage of the training to support the Ghana National Fire Service in combating fire outbreaks in the area during the upcoming dry season.