Don’t undermine African organisations – Akufo-Addo to international community

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-22

President Nana Akufo-Addo is urging members of the international community to assist continental and regional organisations in Africa to deal with conflicts rather than engaging in activities to subvert their efforts.

He was of the view that the conflicts that continue to plague African countries in Libya, South Sudan, DR Congo and Mali, among others “will be more effectively resolved if the international community was to support, not undermine the efforts of our regional and continental organisations to deal with it”.

He made this remarks during a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, 21 September.

He pledged the commitment of the country to be actively involved in activities of multilateral organisations to which Ghana belongs because international cooperation is in the interest of all.

He pointed out that Ghana remains one of the few countries in Africa with a nuclear reactor, but the West African country is dedicated to remaining nuclear weapon-free.

“Africa, and indeed Ghana, remains committed to remaining a nuclear weapon-free continent,” he said.

He revealed that three weeks prior to the UN Summit, “highly enriched uranium was flown out of Ghana back to China, signalling the end of the removal of all such material from the country”.

The Ghanaian leader said Ghana’s nuclear reactor has been converted to use low-enriched fuel for power generation, adding: “A world free of nuclear weapons must be in all our collective interest.”

The United Nations has embarked on a mission to ensure that member countries and all other countries across the globe do not stockpile nuclear weapons due to their enormous devastating effects.