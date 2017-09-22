Comptroller-General of Immigration visits Brong Ahafo Regional Command

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Kwame Takyi has paid a-three-day working visit to the Brong Ahafo Regional Command of the Service.

He called on the Regional Commander, Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI) Charles Bediako to receive firsthand information on their operations and challenges in the Region.

He later interacted with Officers and Men of the Command and shared his vision for the GIS. He emphasized the need for discipline among rank and file of the Service, while paying tribute to his predecessors for their contribution to enhancing the Service.

The CGI assured them that the High Command would soon provide logistics for Officers and Men across the country within the Service.

He noted that recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the State Housing Cooperation (SHC) and the GIS had come at a more opportune time to address the issue of inadequate office space and residential accommodation in the Service.

He disclosed to the personnel that the government has given clearance for the purchase of more Service vehicles. This he said would help to resolve the transportation problems of the GIS.

“The government has indicated its preparedness to revamp the Border Patrol Unit of the GIS and I am committed to ensure that it is realized”, he added.

Mr. Kwame Takyi made mentioned of the establishment of the Chaplaincy and International Relations Units as some of the new developments in the GIS, adding that a Clinic would soon be inaugurated at the Headquarters of the Service to attend to the basic health needs of Officers and Men of the GIS.

He encouraged the rank and file to put up their best and that his administration would go the long haul to better the working conditions of Officers and Men in the Service.

The CGI further noted that the High Command would soon come out with policies that would ensure fair, equal and gender balanced opportunities for Officers and Men in the area of capacity-building for overseas training and travels.

Among, some of the border posts within the command he visited were Gonokrom, Kofibadukrom, and Sampa. At Sampa, he visited a 15 acre land allocated to the Service by the Member of Parliament for Jaman North Constituency, Hon. Steve Siaka for the construction of office and residential accommodation.