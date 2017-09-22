Bola Ray’s “It Is Possible” equal to Obama’s ‘Yes We Can’ – Nana Nketsia

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-22

Nana Nketsia V said nothing is impossible if you set your mind to it.

The Paramount Chief of Esikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, has equated Bola Ray’s book “It is Possible” to Obama’s popular phrase “Yes we can”.

Speaking at the launch of the celebrated broadcaster’s maiden book at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, the chief said nothing is impossible if you set your mind to it.

“As I was settling down my mind went to President Obama and he spoke ‘yes we can’ and it’s just another way of saying it is possible, nothing is impossible if we set our minds to it. I’m looking forward to reading this book and its great minds like this that we want, we have to learn from other people’s experience and lets all embrace this new baby ‘It is possible’ and learn from it”.

The 320-page biography was launched in grand style at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Thursday, September 21.The event was graced by dignitaries such as French Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Francois Pujolas ,Former Chief of Staff,Julius Debrah ,Deputy Minister of information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Paramount Chief of Esikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia V who chaired the event, and Broadcaster Kwami Sefa-Kayi who emceed the event among others.

Other celebrities who performed at the event included; Stonebwoy,Efya Wutah,Eboo and host of others.