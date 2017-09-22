Black Starlets jersey numbers for FIFA U-17 World Cup revealed

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-22

WAFA wizkid, Aminu Mohammed has been included in Paa Kwesi Fabin’s final 21-man squad ahead of next month’s FIFA U-17 World Cup in India. Mohammed has been handed the No. 11 jersey.

Skipper Eric Eyiah retained his iconic No. 6 while Emmanuel Toku will wear his favorite No. 10.

Below is Ghana’s 21-man squad

Goalkeepers:

Ibrahim Danlad (Kotoko) – 1, Michael Acquaye (WAFA) -21, Kwame Aziz (Mandela Soccer Academy) -16

Defenders:

Najeeb Yakubu (New Town Youth) -5, Gideon Mensah (Right to Dream) -15, Bismark Terry Owusu(Mandela Soccer Academy) -14, Edmund Arko-Mensah (Wa All Stars) -4, Abdul Razak Yusif(Koforidua Youth) -12, Gideon Acquah (Bofoakwa Tano) -3, Rashid Alhassan (Aduana Stars) – 17, John Otu (Dreams FC) -2

Midfielders:

Isaac Gyamfi (New Life FC) – 20, Gabriel Leveh (Tema Youth) -13, Ibrahim Sulley (New Life FC) -7, Mohammed Kudus (Right to Dream) -8, Emmanuel Toku (Cheetah FC)- 10, Mohammed Iddriss (Cheetah FC) -18

Strikers:

Eric Ayiah (Charity Stars) -6, Richard Danso (WAFA) -9, Mohammed Aminu (WAFA) -11, Ibrahim Sadiq (Right To Dream) -19