Bimbilla curfew still remains – Ambrose Dery

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-22

Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506112832_30_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has said that government would lift the curfew imposed on Bimbilla, the Nanumba North District capital following the deadly intra-ethnic conflicts there in February, only if there is an absolute assurance of peaceful coexistence in the area.

Speaking Friday during a tour of selected Senior High Schools to monitor progress of the Free SHS policy in the Upper West region, he said “to make it possible for us to lift the curfew completely, which can only be done when we are assured that the security will not be disturbed.”

“So far,” he continued “we are assured that there has been a great improvement and I encouraged them to keep it up so that we can finally come to the conclusion that everything is clear…to have us lift the curfew.”

Mr. Dery in May announced revision of the curfew in the township from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am.

According to him, then, the review of the curfew hours was on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council.

Background

Earlier this year, there was renewed chieftaincy clashes in Bimbilla leading to a refugee situation in Yendi.

Mr. Dery faulted the regent of Bimbilla for the intra-ethnic chieftaincy clashes in the area that claimed about 13 lives.

Speaking on the floor of parliament 22 February, 2017, he said the clashes were as a result of the regent’s flagrant disregard to warnings by both the Regional Security Council and District Security Council to defer installation of a sub-chief in the area.