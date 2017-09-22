Appiah Stadium will be arrested for ‘defaming’ Akufo-Addo – Adorye

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports, Hopeson Adorye has hinted that renowned National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller; Appiah Stadium will be arrested to substantiate his claims that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo smokes Indian hemp.

“We are not joking about it at all. He must substantiate that allegation that the President smokes wee and tell us where he has seen him smoke the wee. We are going to pick him up immediately…we cannot allow people to make such baseless allegations and get away with it,” he disclosed on Okay FM.

Appiah stadium who was supposed to be part of the “Save Mahama Campaign” and a street demonstration staged under the theme; “Ghana is not safe under Nana Addo’s government” was refused a visa by the USA Embassy.

The demonstration however came off without him.

But registering his disappointment for not being part of the protest, Appiah Stadium said he would have wrapped a substance, puffed the smoke through his nostrils to show that the President smokes ‘weed’ if he had had the opportunity.

“It is sad I was denied a visa, I would have wrapped a substance and smoked infront of the president and his entourage and show them that he smokes”, he alleged.

But Mr Hopeson Adorye indicates that the comments of Appiah Stadium will not be taken lightly disclosing that National Security will take over the matter and invite him to substantiate the claims.

“He must provide us with evidence of what he is claiming”, he stated.