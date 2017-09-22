2017 WAFU: Nigeria coach reiterates the need to be positive ahead of Ghana clash

Salisu Yusuf, Super Eagles coach <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506083001_27_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf, has reiterated the need to approach Sunday’s final clash against Ghana with a positive mind as they target to win the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

Nigeria step up a final clash with their arch-rivals Ghana after defeating Benin 1-0 in the semi-final of this year’s competition whilst Ghana also beat Niger 2-0 in the other semi-final clash.

The Super Eagles trainer expressed his delight after booking a spot in the finals but recapitulated the need to approach the finals with a positive mind.

“We feel happy to be in the finals and no matter the level of competition is always a delight to be in the final. We look forward to face our opponent with a positive mind and see how it goes,” Yusuf said in an interview.

Ghana will play Nigeria in the final on Sunday whilst Benin face Niger in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

