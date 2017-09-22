2017 WAFU: Nigeria coach reiterates the need to be positive ahead of Ghana clash

Salisu Yusuf, Super Eagles coach

Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf, has reiterated the need to approach Sunday’s final clash against Ghana with a positive mind as they target to win the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

Nigeria step up a final clash with their arch-rivals Ghana after defeating Benin 1-0 in the semi-final of this year’s competition whilst Ghana also beat Niger 2-0 in the other semi-final clash.

The Super Eagles trainer expressed his delight after booking a spot in the finals but recapitulated the need to approach the finals with a positive mind.

“We feel happy to be in the finals and no matter the level of competition is always a delight to be in the final. We look forward to face our opponent with a positive mind and see how it goes,” Yusuf said in an interview.

Ghana will play Nigeria in the final on Sunday whilst Benin face Niger in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

