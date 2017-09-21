World Peace Day observed | General News 2017-09-21

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Mr Seth Osei Acheampong, the President of the World Peace volunteers, an NGO, has called on Ghanaians to be united and tolerate each other as the world celebrates International Peace Day on September 21.

In a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Acheampong said the celebration offered an opportunity for all, especially Africans to reflect on how best to be united.

He said there was the need for humanity to be enlightened with the truth to promote peace in all spheres irrespective of religious, economic and social differences.

Mr Acheampong called on authorities to ensure that the fundamental human rights of the citizenry was protected and respected from abuse to ensure peaceful existence and national development.

He also called on Ghanaians to get involved in making the country peaceful, great and strong, saying it was the responsibility of citizens to ensure that the peace enjoyed was maintained and sustained.

The President advised against unhealthy activities such as mob injustices, murder, seizure of properties and unlawful entry into private properties without due recourse to the rule of law.

“A peaceful spirit is one that is in harmony with itself and the world around it. We should always be mindful not to let others pull us into their storm, but rather pull them into our peace, to ensure mutual understanding,” he added.

Mr Acheampong noted that peace did not occur by chance, and that there was the need to forgive ourselves and battle for peace and guard it with all our strength.

World Peace Volunteers is a Civil Society Organization that is aimed at promoting peace through advocacy in the field of Human Rights and the Rule of Law.