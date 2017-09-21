WestBlue Consulting taken over by a Dubai Company

Business News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-09-21

CEO of WestBlue, Valentina Mintah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505994585_890_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The IT Company contracted by the previous Mahama led administration to provide services for the National Single Window and Risk Management System in Ghana has been taken over by a Dubai company.

In a statement, the IT Company said an agreement was reached by the two companies for the takeover.

The statement said: “Customs World, a subsidiary of Ports Customs and Free Zones Corporation (PCFC) Dubai, has signed an agreement to take over West Blue Ghana Limited, the company engaged for the provision of the National Single Window and Risk Management System in Ghana.

This agreement formalizes the establishment of ‘Ports & Customs World Ghana Limited.’’ The statement added: ‘’Customs World International is committed to “investing significant resources including capital, world-class technologies and human expertise in Ghana as they have done in Dubai and other countries.”

“The implementation of these new systems will be based on a robust risk engine that will improve efficiency in Ghana’s ports and customs operations thus, increasing revenue to the Government of Ghana and at the same time significantly reducing the cost of doing business in Ghana’s ports.

The takeover by Ports and Customs World Ghana will automate Customs, Free Zones and Port processes in Ghana and also build Ghana’s capacities through the application of technology and services that will mirror the operational model in Dubai.

This solution will be implemented through segments like the Risk Engine, Mirsal 2, the Client Management System, Smart Applications and the management of free zones and customs warehouses,” the statement added.