We’re celebrating Nkrumah because of his achievements not as a person – CPP

The fact that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was supported with ideas and intentions to achieve Ghana’s independence makes him the sole founder in view of the leadership roles he played.

“We do not celebrate ideas and intentions, we celebrate achievements and that is why we are calling on all progressive citizens to celebrate the life of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah”, Communications Director of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) said.

According to Mr Abdul Raul Kadiri, ideas of others who helped Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to achieve Ghana’s independence in 1957 cannot form the basis for them to be part of being founding fathers of Ghana.

“We are saying that there cannot be founders in this country…..we only have one founder and when you look at events it clearly show that the J.B. Danquahs, and the Dombos and rest were opposed the whole idea of Ghana’s independence to the extent that they sent a delegation to Britain telling the queen to delete the independence of Ghana”, he alleged.

“Apart from the massive bombs that were being thrown at individuals with the view of subverting Ghana’s independence, people have very little or no role so far as foundation of Ghana is concerned.”

Speaking to GhOne TV shortly after press conference to celebrate 101st birthday of Ghana’s first President, he maintained Ghana has only one founder contrary to the position of some historians and politicians.

Mr. Mr Abdul Raul Kadiri explained that to hold someone in high esteem in this country, the core foundation should be the person’s full achievement to the nation not being part of the said achievement.