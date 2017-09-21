We’ll reinstate all employees sacked under Akufo-Addo government – NDC

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Ghanaians who were “unfairly” sacked from their posts by the NPP government following its electoral victory in the 2016 general elections have no course to worry as the NDC has promised to re-employ them when it regains power in 2020.

The 2016 Greater Accra Regional Campaign Coordinator of the NDC, Sylvester Mensah made this promise when he spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the Founders’ Day Solidarity march in Accra, Thursday.

According to the former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), the NDC shares in the pain and the suffering of all those who have become jobless just because they have been tagged as NDC supporters.

“We’re solidarizing with all Ghanaians who after the victory of the NPP have lost their jobs, either they have been sacked, have been suspended, have been transferred, all those who for simple perceptions of belonging or sympathising with the NDC have lost their jobs, we sympathise with them,” he said.

He added, “We ask all of them to take heart. Restitution will be granted to every single individual. We pray that this country no longer experiences these kinds of bad behaviour in government.”