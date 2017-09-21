We’ll not depend on foreign aid – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-21

President Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506029612_502_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told the UN General Assembly that his government is committed to building an independent and strong economy which will not be dependent on aid from the Western world.

According to Mr. Akufo-Addo, his aim is to grow Ghana’s economy to the benefit of its citizens.

“We are not where we want to be but we are determined to make Ghana a prosperous nation,” Mr. Akufo-Addo said Thursday.

In his debut speech at the UN General Assembly, Akufo-Addo also called on Africa states to finally stop depending on “handouts” and take its rightful place in the World.

“It is time Africa comes off age and hold it rightful place in the world.”

Ghana’s President also touted the country’s democratic credentials adding that its burgeoning democracy contributed to his election victory in 2016.

He also hailed his government’s implementation of the Free SHS policy stating that the program will “ensure that all our children will at least be educated to the secondary school level.”