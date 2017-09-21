We will take Ghana back in 2020 – Oko Vanderpuije

Politics of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-21

play videoAlfred Oko Vanderpuije <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506016181_232_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency Alfred Oko Vanderpuije has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will take Ghana back in 2020 and provide unprecedented development in the country.

The former Mayor of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) at the NDC unity walk Thursday September 21 said the NDC can provide better development in education, health and other social sectors of the country.

“We will take Ghana back in 2020 and we will provide the unprecedented development whether it is in education, whether it is health, whether it is social development, whether it is creating jobs; we can do it better and we will do it better” he stressed.

The second edition of the Unity Walk forms part of the strategies by the part to re-organise grassroots support to position the NDC as the obvious political party going into 2020 general elections.

It comes on the heels of a successful one held earlier in the month in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale which was patronised by leading figures of the party including the former president, John Dramani Mahama.

Party faithful’s converged at the Nima Roundabout for the walk which was led by Regional and National Executives of the party and ended at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange where the leaders addressed them.

The Unity Walk was themed “Mobilisation of the grassroots; a shared responsibility”.