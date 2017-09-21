VRA workers: Installed capacity exceeds demand

Business News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: atinkaonline.com

Employees of the Volta River Authority (VRA) are against the proposed sale of thermal plants

A senior staff of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Mr. Amankwah Arthur, has stated that the Aboaze thermal plants are down due to lack of maintenance, disputing claims that the VRA have failed in its operations.

Employees of the Volta River Authority (VRA) are against the proposed sale of thermal plants by government, adding that it defies modern business logic and can’t address the problems of the power producer.

Addressing the media Tuesday, Chairman of the Senior Staff of VRA, Cephas Duse said the current challenges faced by the state power producer is as a result of bad deals with independent power producers, which has been allowed by successive governments.

Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, Mr Amankwa explained that it is not true that the VRA cannot operate.

According to him, demands call for effective operation, adding that statistics at the Energy Commission’s website shows that Ghana’s installed capacity far exceeds our demand.