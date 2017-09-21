University don wades into debate to designate new date for Founder’s Day

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: gbcghana.com

A Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana – Dr. Thomas Kojo Opoku Aidoo says the move by government to designate August 4 as Founders day and 21st September Nkrumah Memorial Day is needless.

He said the move is only to use state power to pursue a parochial interest.

He added that the move will be a great distortion of the country’s history.

Speaking on GBC’s Current Affairs programme, “FOCUS,” Dr. Aidoo said it is acknowledged that many contributed to the independence struggle, but Nkrumah is the Founder of Ghana.

Dr. Aidoo suggested that 6th March should be designated to honour all who contributed to the independence struggle and 21st September left to honour Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as the Founder of Ghana.

A Veteran Broadcaster and Political Historian, Professor Essifie Conduah, said among the leaders who led the independence struggle, Dr. Nkrumah distinguished himself.

Professor Conduah said any attempt to change the country’s political history is to satisfy a certain political ideology by using state power.

BACKGROUND

President Akufo-Addo is proposing a legislation to Parliament to designate August 4 and September 21 as public holidays.

August 4 will be observed as Founder’s day while September 21 will also be celebrated as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin, says the nation’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, played an outstanding role in the attainment of independence hence the need to commemorate him by designating his birthday as the permanent day for his remembrance.