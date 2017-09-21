Trump to African leaders: Many of my friends trying to get rich in your countries

Donald John Trump, 45th and current President of the United States <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505973679_485_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

United States president, Donald Trump, has told African leaders that the continent has huge business potential.

He added that most of his friends came to Africa to get rich. “Africa has tremendous business potential, I have so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich. I congratulate you.

“They are spending a lot of money, but it does, it has tremendous business potential and representing huge amounts of different markets and for American firms it has really become a place that they have to go, that they want to go.”

Trump met with a number of African leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Other high points of the discussion were on the topic of security with Trump reaffirming Washington’s resolve to help fight terrorism across the continent.

قالب وردپرس

Comments