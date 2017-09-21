Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-21

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-21

PHIC2FrontPage headlines all captured in the ‘papers’

Stories from the major newspapers for today:

Cocobod borrows $1.3bn to buy cocoa in 2017,2018

President addresses United Nations today

Cop interdicted for allegedly dealing in arms

Ghana marks Nkrumah Memorial Day

Opuni, 4 others in trouble over Cocobod deals

Bulldog discharged

Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband heads for court

First lady promises to build cancer treatment centre

Phase ||| of BUSAC fund launched to support private sector

Chamber of petroleum consumers calls for dialogue over fuel price hikes

Ghanaians unfair to Lil Win – Manager

Fame is a lonely road – Bernard Amankwaa

No turning from NPP – Lucky Mensah

Minister sparks debate on 75% salary cut of heads of SOEs

‘Opuni can’t escape jail’

Call AG to order- Woyome tells Nana

