Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-21

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2017-09-21
Stories from the major newspapers for today:
Cocobod borrows $1.3bn to buy cocoa in 2017,2018
President addresses United Nations today
Cop interdicted for allegedly dealing in arms
Ghana marks Nkrumah Memorial Day
Opuni, 4 others in trouble over Cocobod deals
Bulldog discharged
Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband heads for court
First lady promises to build cancer treatment centre
Phase ||| of BUSAC fund launched to support private sector
Chamber of petroleum consumers calls for dialogue over fuel price hikes
Ghanaians unfair to Lil Win – Manager
Fame is a lonely road – Bernard Amankwaa
No turning from NPP – Lucky Mensah
Minister sparks debate on 75% salary cut of heads of SOEs
‘Opuni can’t escape jail’
Call AG to order- Woyome tells Nana