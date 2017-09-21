Tanyigbe-Anyigbe holds traditional “Passover” in 100 years

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-20

Togbega Kodi Adiko VI, Paramount Chief of Tanyigbe-Anyigbe <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505955051_573_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Anyidoto Clan of Tanyigbe-Anyigbe in the Volta Region, has completed two days final traditional purification rites “Passover” in reverence of their ancestral heritage and stool, the “Dorku Dzehe Stool”.

Ametsitsia Agbovi Kormi Winfried, the Clan Head, said the essence of the ceremony was to unite all “Anyidoto souls”, and foster peace and unity against external interference in their “traditional rites.”

He said the last time such purification rites were performed was about a century ago.

The ceremony, presided over by Dumega Gilbert Abokpa, Leader of Anyigbe division of the clan, was supported by Kodivi-mega Agbordzo and Vleevi-mega Bima who invoked the ancestors for the progress, strength and good health of the Anyidoto clan.

The Anyidoto genealogy known as “Dzoti” in Tanyigbe parlance is said to comprise the descendants of “Amevor, Etoi-kodzo, Gbordzoo, Xetor and Kagbe”.