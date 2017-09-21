Stronger collaboration needed for CBE implementation

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Poor linkage and collaboration between Municipal and District Assemblies and Ghana Education Directorates have been identified as a challenge hindering the implementation of Complementary Basic Education( CBE) programme in communities.

Mr Joseph Azuntaba, Bawku Municipal Director of Education in the Bawku Municipality, said progressive enrolment of children to the CBE need collaborative efforts to sustain their interest.

The Director said the directorate depended on supplies of furniture and uniforms from government to support those being transitioned irrespective of the numbers of such children being prepared for transitioning.

He called for closer collaboration between the Directorate and Municipal and District Assemblies to consider budgets to help address the situation.

The Director was interacting with the media and a team from AFRIKIDs, an implementing partner of CBE.

Mr Azuntaba praised the implementation of the programme in communities adding that the programme reduced the burden his outfit would have borne with the growing numbers of learners in communities.

He also reiterated that a formal exercise would soon start in the Municipality to assess the performance of the learners in their various schools.

Mr Azuntaba called for the programme to be expanded in the Municipality adding that the CBE programme started with 64 facilitators and 40 trainers who trained 1,861, females and 939 boys from 53 communities.

He said AFRIKIDS has supported the effort with furniture, books and pens and pencils for children being transitioned and assured them of continuous support of Ghana Education Service (GES).

The Ghana Complementary Basic Education Program is a Government of Ghana program in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

The programme is funded by DfID/USAID and it is aimed at providing over 200,000 out of school children between the ages of 8-14 access to a flexible learning approach and this includes a nine-month cycle of basic literacy and numeracy in order to transition children to the primary education system by 2018.