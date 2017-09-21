Stop bleaching your brains – Nana Kobina Nketsia V

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

The Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V has observed that the country is unable to fully harness its human potential because some Ghanaians have bleached their minds.

According to him, such individuals are unable to identify their unique gifts and innate potential in order to develop them for the good of the country.

“It takes a weak person to bleach their skin. And the truth is that some people have bleached their minds so they cannot identify with their heritage in order to use it judiciously for the country,” the chief noted at the Heritage Forum organised by the Daily Heritage newspaper – a member of the EIB group.

He also urged to aspire to be innovators instead of copying whatever they see from the western world.

“A copyist can never be better than the originator. To be mentally enslaved is to think, talk and act everything foreign, heritage is not a material but in the mind”.

Ghana is observing a holiday which has been approved by the government in honour of the birthday of the country’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah – September 21 was until this year, observed as founder’s day.

President Akufo-Addo is set to propose to Parliament to adopt August 4 as Founders’ Day for the Republic.

The proposal will also request parliament to approve September 21 as a holiday to be observed in honour of Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

In a statement, the President bemoaned the confusion that has heralded the role previous leaders played towards Ghana’s independence.

“It is unfortunate that 60 years after independence, the history of the events leading to it continues to be embroiled in unnecessary controversy, due largely to partisan political considerations of the moment,” the statement said.