Rigworld Training Centre donates to Axim Government Hospital

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: Roger A. Agana

2017-09-21

Rigworld Training Centre has donated GHC50, 000 cedis towards the renovation of the surgical ward of Axim Government Hospital in the Western Region.

This kind gesture, part of the company’s social responsibility, has been lauded by the chiefs and people of the ancient fishing community.

The surgical ward has not seen any major renovation for the past thirty years.

It is against this backdrop that the indigenes have been charged to take good care of the facility so that it can serve them on sustainable basis.

Felicia Opoku-Folitse, Human Resource Manageress, made the donation on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of Rigworld, Kofi Abban.

Madam Opoku-Folitse also delivered a speech on behalf of the CEO as part of activities to round off this year’s Kundum festival of the chiefs and people of Lower Axim.

The two-week celebration, under the theme ‘Promoting quality health care for all,’ was to raise funds for rehabilitation of the surgical ward.

Mr Abban reiterated that quality health care is a basic necessity of life, as well as everybody’s right, including the people of Axim, stressing that his company was concerned with quality healthcare and was hopeful the donation would go a long way to achieve that.

He added that the company was committed to corporate social responsibility and public-private partnership in social development.

Again, he said Rigworld considers itself as part of the front line in communities where oil and gas are produced and espouses a positive and lasting contribution to economic and social investment in such communities.

Gifty Eugenia Kusi, deputy western regional minister, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo was bent on improving the nation’s health care delivery system and had started clearing the debt in the National Health Insurance Scheme left behind by the erstwhile NDC government.

She appealed to the chiefs to abolish certain obnoxious practices in their various jurisdictions which impede progress and also infringe on human right and dignity.

Omanhene of Lower Axim, Awulae Attibrukusu III commended the President for the recent honour done George Alfred Grant, an illustrious son of Nzema for his role in the nation’s struggle for independence and appealed to the government to construct a sea defence wall and a landing beach which had been on the drawing board for many years for the fisher folks.

He also appealed to government to reconstruct the Axim town roads.