Queen Elizabeth II invites Akufo-Addo for Commonwealth summit

President Akufo-Addo has been invited to the 2018 CHOGM by Queen Elizabeth <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505967249_629_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been invited to the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This was made known by British High Commissioner Iain Walker in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday. CHOGM 2018 was originally scheduled to take place in Vanuatu at the end of this year but was moved to the UK due to the damage done by Cyclone Pam to the island nation.

The summit, which will be the 25thedition, will see Ghana’s leader attending for the first time as president.

“It is a good chance for us to accelerate progress on those goals because after all this government is in a hurry and so are we,” High Commissioner Walker said.

The Meeting, scheduled for the week of April 16, 2018, will see heads of government of the 52 members of the Commonwealth gather in London for the first time after Brexit.

It will see the Commonwealth Chair-in-Office transferred from the Prime Minister of Malta to host Prime Minister of the UK.

قالب وردپرس

Comments