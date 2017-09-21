Provide details on VRA’s debt – Senior Staff to government

Business News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

The Senior Staff Association of the Volta River Authority wants the government to provide full details of the debt situation at the Authority to the public.

This they said would help the public understand that given the push, VRA can manage its own thermal assets.

“The government is saying VRA operation is a debt on Ghanaians but can we break down the debt so Ghanaians can appreciate where he is coming from. I think that will be a fair argument,” the General Secretary of the Western Operating Area of the VRA senior staff, Charles Owusu Sekyere said.

Mr. Owusu Sekyere, however believes the VRA can do better than any other independent power producer in the thermal sector.

“I think that per the PURC tariff that they have given us, VRA can operate and it will be cheaper than almost all the independent power producers in the country.”

The employees had earlier stated that the advert came as a surprise to all the staff of the VRA.

“We were not consulted. We were not engaged in any way so we have no input in what the government is trying to do,” Cephas Duse, the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of VRA stated.

They also indicated that the sale of thermal plants defies mordern business logic and cannot address the challenges of the power producer.

The Chairman of the Senior Staff of VRA, Cephas Duse had said the current challenges faced by the state power producer is a result of bad deals with independent power producers, which were allowed by successive governments. –