Police invite union executives of New Times

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: thepublisheronline.com

2017-09-21

The workers have resolved not to back down their protest against the MD until their demands are met <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506018081_317_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Police has invited the Union Executives of the New Times Corporation (NTC) and the leadership of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) following the protest against the company’s Managing Director, Madam Carol Annang.

The workers have resolved not to back down their protest against the MD until their demands are met.

They have since Monday prevented the MD from entering the premises of the company and according to the Chairperson of the Professional and Managerial Staff Union (PMSU), Mrs Diana Bosuh, they will not allow Madam Annang or any member of the board of directors into the premises.

“This is the only way to make them take us seriously and we are not ready to back down,” she told Graphic Online on Tuesday, the second day of their protest.

The main entrance of the company had been locked and a notice in bold writing asking members of the board of directors not to enter the premises placed in front of it. A big red flag has been fixed on top of the main gate.

Following this, the management reported the matter to the police and the Director General of Operations at the Ghana Police Service has consequently invited the union executives and the ICU, asking them to report at the police headquarters, Graphic Online has gathered.

The workers of the company last Monday staged a protest against Ms Annang and other top management members over what they described as “unfavourable working conditions.”

Among other things, the workers are asking for an increment in their salaries and the lifting of an embargo placed on their Provident Fund (PF) by the management of the corporation.

They alleged that the management of the NTC had used the workers PF as collateral to secure a loan from the GCB Bank, a deal they said was shrouded in financial impropriety and had denied them their privileges.

Dressed in red T-shirds and with arm bands, the protesters locked the main gate to offices in a determined move to prevent any member of the top management from entering the premises of the company.

The protesting workers displayed placards, some of which read: “Procurement Law is rendered useless in NTC”, “the Managing Director must go”, “Workers are tired of empty promises” and “We need our provident fund”.

Responding, the board of directors of the corporation after an emergency Board meeting on Monday issued a press statement and said the action of the workers was unfortunate and unwarranted, as neither the Board nor the Management has failed or refused to engage with the workers through the Union representatives to find solutions to the issues or concerns being raised.

“As a matter of fact, the negotiations are ongoing between Management and leaders of the Union. It is therefore unfortunate that whilst negotiations are on-going, the workers are resorting to a strike action without any notice to Management as required by the Labour Act”, the statement from the board said.

The Board of Directors wish to reiterate its commitment to ensuring a cordial working environment, it added.