Police arrest six suspected armed robbers in Ashanti Region

2017-09-20

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers for perpetrating series of crimes within the Ejisu Juabeng municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng, said the suspects Charles Sarpong alias ‘Gangster’, 23 and a driver’s mate, Sylvester Frimpong alias ‘This Way’, 21 and also driver’s mate, and unemployed Richmond Abban, 25, broke into the room of an MTN Money Merchant at Fumasua on Saturday, September 9 at 3am and robbed him of an amount of GH¢1,700 and a Samsung mobile phone at knife point. “The suspects broke into the complainant’s room and ordered him at knife point to surrender all his daily sales or risk being killed.

The complainant out of fear handed over all the money he had on him and his mobile phone to them after which they bolted.” According to ASP Juliana Obeng, the complainant in his statement to the police mentioned Charles Sarpong alias Gangster, who he knows in the community as one of the suspects.

The Police subsequently proceeded to arrest suspect Charles Sarpong at a spot in Fumesua and immediately a search on him revealed an amount of GH¢ 470 and the suspect was then detained to assist in investigation.

Whilst at the police station, Sylvester Frimpong and Richmond Abban rushed to the charge office to visit suspect Charles Sarpong and were also identified by the complainant as the accomplices of suspect Charles Sarpong and they were immediately arrested at the charge office to assist in the investigation.

A search on suspect Sylvester Frimpong revealed an amount of GH¢ 351 and a Samsung mobile phone concealed in his underwear which the complainant later identified as the one they robbed him of. Third suspect Richmond Abban was also searched and an amount of GH¢ 3 was found on him.

Suspects Charles Sarpong and Sylvester Frimpong led the patrol team to a bush close to the residence of the complainant where a pair of scissors, which the suspects claimed they had used in the robbery was retrieved. The suspects have all admitted to the offence in their caution statement and are being processed for court.

Meanwhile, the Asokwa Divisional Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers at Sokoban Wood Village, a suburb of Kumasi, for perpetrating series of armed robberies within Asokwa and its surrounding communities.