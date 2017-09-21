PLAYBACK: Akufo-Addo’s speech at UN General Assembly

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

President Akufo-Addo, today, delivered his speech at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly underway in New York.

The meeting which begun on the 19th of September is expected to witness the convergence of over 100 world leaders, thousands of diplomats and advocates.

The 72nd meeting is expected to end on 25th September 2017.

This year’s theme is “Focusing on people — striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet”.

Scheduled to Speak at the session include leaders of Serbia, Haiti, Republic of Korea, Lebanon, Cyprus, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Yemen, Seychelles

President Akufo-Addo is expected to touch on key issues affecting the continent and highlight the prospects and successes chalked by the continent

