Pay our election allowances and avoid massive demonstration – Ellembelle NPP agents

Politics of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-09-21

Some angry polling station agents of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, have accused their party executives of failing to pay them their allowances for their contributions towards the party’s campaign in 2012 and 2016 general elections respectively.

In a petition issued on September 19, 2017 and copied to the National Executive Committee, Regional Executives and Constituency Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party indicated that since 2012 and 2016 general elections, the party leadership in the Ellembelle Constituency have failed to pay their allowances meant for the contributions as party’s polling agents.

They said that several attempts were made of getting their allowances but proved futile as the constituency executives and the Parliamentary Candidate continue to shift blame games on each other.

They also accused their then Parliamentary Candidate at the time of lying to them in a meeting that their allowances have been deposited in his private account and would be paid to them. According to them, the allowances have not been paid to them till date.

“To our amazement, he indicated recently during a live radio interview on New Day FM on Friday, 8th September, 2017 that the money wasn’t in his possession. Following this, we contacted some of the constituency executives, specifically; the Chairman, Acting Secretary, Treasurer and the Organizer, who all insisted that the allowance is with the former PC – Kwasi Bonzoh”.

They are therefore, appealing to the Regional and National Executives to help them to retrieve their monies owed them by the Parliamentary Candidate and Constituency Executives.

They also hinted that if the party failed to pay them in due cause, they have no option but to restore to any available means including demonstrations to collect their monies owed them and also subsequently, advice themselves on their decision to continue to be part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Below is the full statement;

Date: 19/09/17

The Acting General Secretary,

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Accra.

The Regional Chairman,

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Western, Takoradi

Dear Sir,

PETITION OVER NON-PAYMENT OF PARTY AGENTS ALLOWANCE, ELLEMBELLE (2012 &2016)

We the undersigned, party members write in our capacity as affected polling agents and on behalf of all party agents for Ellembelle Constituency in both the 2012 and 2016 general elections to draw your attention to the above subject matter.

This petition has been necessitated following the failure on the part of both the then parliamentary candidate (Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh) and constituency executives for the non- payment of the said allowances due us. Several attempts made at getting the allowances paid to us have proved futile as both parties continue to shift blame on each other. At a point, the PC for both elections (Mr. Kwesi Bonzoh) disclosed to us in a meeting that, the said amount has been deposited in his account at the bank and would be paid to us in due time but this has still not been paid.

To our amazement, he indicated recently during a live radio interview on New day Fm on Friday, 8th September, 2017 that the money wasn’t in his possession. Following this, we contacted some of the constituency executives, specifically; the Chairman, Acting Secretary, Treasurer and the Organizer, who all insisted that the allowance is with the former PC – Kwasi Bonzoh.

In light of this development, we are petitioning your good selves to help us retrieve monies owed us failing which we will have no option but to resort to any available means including demonstrations to collect our monies owed us for our contributions to the 2012 and 2016 elections and consequently advice ourselves on our decision to continue to be a part of our cherished party.

We count on your intervention in the matter and hope to hear from you soon.

………Signed…..

Francis Kwaw Mensah-0241834847



(Convener)

Francis Awuah- 0248940144

Peter Armoo- 0209069799

Evans Ackah 0247813371

Eric B. Armoo- 0205142752

Mary Quarm- 0541524333

Joseph Anoba Anderson- 0249330728

Anthony M. Essah-0508110800

Samuel Arthur- 0208944722

Usuma Ibrahim – 0206508828

Cc:

The National Executive Committee

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Accra.

The Constituency Discipline Committee,

New patriotic Party (NPP)

Ellembelle