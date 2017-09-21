Omane Boamah will not get a copy of Kwesi Botchwey’s report

Politics of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, has advised Dr Omane Boamah, a former Minister of Communications, to forget about getting a copy of the much heavily-protected Kwesi Botchwey’s report, because he will not be given.

Dr. Boamah has been fingered as one of the key characters behind the hefty defeat of Former President John Mahama at the 2016 polls. He is said to have ignored advice from seasoned members of the party who warned against complacency in the campaign, and how that might impact the elections.

According to newspaper reports, the former minister and Former Presidential Staffer Stan Dogbe formed a bubble around Mr Mahama-preventing well-meaning party members from reaching out to him to strategize for the campaign.

In a letter widely circulated in the media, Dr Boamah said he has instructed his lawyers to write to the top hierarchy to compel the party to give him a copy of the report so he studies it. though he expressed doubt about the committee doing “incompetent” job, he believes ongoing discussions about his person do not sit well with him, and therefore believes securing a copy will help him study it and “respond” appropriately.

“I have come to this painful decision in the supreme interest of our collective good as a party which is working very hard to heal, unite and re-organize power in 2020.”

But Mr Nukpenu said nobody is going to be given the report and therefore advised Dr Boamah to rather see senior party executives to be given a copy to read. He said purported reports said to be part of the content are only the “figment of the imagination of Gina Blay and Freddy Blay, both owners of Daily Guide newspaper, which carried the report.

Mr. Nukpenu also accused some NDC party executives of being behind the purported leak and warned such “characters” will be dealt with at the appropriate time.

“All this is targeted at John Mahama and I know there are some people within the NDC behind this,” he said. “The grassroots are not going to allow this to happen.”

Though he was unable to tell what the exact contents of the report are, Mr Nukpenu said he has seen a copy of the report.