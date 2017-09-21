NPP hails Kwame Nkrumah on memorial day celebration

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-21

Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506007284_432_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has hailed the impact of Kwame Nkrumah on Ghana as the as the country celebrates the Memorial Day of the country’s first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah which is also marks his 108th birthday.

In a statement by the NPP on the occasion of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day celebration, the governing party said they are pleased to join the rest of Africa and the World to wish Ghana, a happy commemorative anniversary in honour of one of the country’s founding fathers, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of blessed memory.

Read the full statement beloe

Today, undoubtedly, signifies an important day in the political history of our country especially in respect of our Independence struggle. It is the day on which, one of the greatest Ghanaians of all times, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, was born. Nkrumah, as we all know, was a colossus in our Independence struggle and eventually became Ghana’s first President.

And so, as the nation commentates this important day, which has been christened, KWAME NKRUMAH MEMORIAL DAY and observed as a Public Holiday, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is pleased to join the rest of Africa and the World to wish Ghana, a happy commemorative anniversary in honour of one of the country’s founding fathers, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of blessed memory.

The party also commends His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo for designating this day solely for the remembrance of the life and enviable achievements of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and also, for proposing a legislation to Parliament to enact a law for this purpose rather than resorting to an Executive fiat which has always been the case.

Finally, the NPP wishes to use this occasion to call on Ghanaians to be inspired by the virtues and ideals of the nation’s founding fathers including the great Nkrumah and renew their patriotic commitment to our national cause. Today should therefore not only be a day for celebration but also for reflection and introspection on our individual contributions towards the growth and development of our motherland.

Once again, happy Memorial Day celebration to all Ghanaians and Africans for that matter.

Thank you.

…Signed…

JOHN BOADU General Secretary (Ag)