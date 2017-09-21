‘Nkrumah was a colossus in our Independence struggle’ – NPP

Politics of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: otecfmghana.com

2017-09-21

File photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506034032_634_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The New Patriotic Party(NPP), has described Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as a colossus in Ghana’s struggle for independence.

”Nkrumah, as we all know, was a colossus in our Independence struggle and eventually became Ghana’s first President,” the party said in a statement on Kwame Nkrumah memorial day celebration.

”And so, as the nation commentates this important day, which has been christened, KWAME NKRUMAH MEMORIAL DAY and observed as a Public Holiday, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is pleased to join the rest of Africa and the World to wish Ghana, a happy commemorative anniversary in honour of one of the country’s founding fathers, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of blessed memory,” the statement said.

The statement signed by the acting general secretary of the party, Mr John Boadu, called on Ghanaians to be inspired by the virtues and ideals of the nation’s founding fathers including the great Nkrumah and renew their patriotic commitment to our national cause.

The party also commended His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo for designating this day solely for the remembrance of the life and enviable achievements of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and also, for proposing a legislation to Parliament to enact a law for this purpose rather than resorting to an Executive fiat which has always been the case.

”Today should therefore not only be a day for celebration but also for reflection and introspection on our individual contributions towards the growth and development of our motherland,” the statement concluded.