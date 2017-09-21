Nkrumah influenced other civilizations – Lucy Anim Animwaah

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-21

It has emerged that the chief architect of Ghana’s independence, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was inspirational to an American activist known for his role in the advancement of civil rights and spokesperson of American Civil Rights Movement, Martin Luther King Junior.

“Nkrumah encouraged Martin Luther King Junior and others. He gave them vim to move in the 1960s”, according to Madam Lucy Anim Animwaah, a former lawmaker in Ghana’s first parliament.

The 78-year old Madam Lucy Anin who spoke on GhOne TV as guest on the Founder’s Day commemoration, declined to state her position as to whether Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is a sole founder of the country’s independence and must he be celebrated a such or otherwise.

“Former me, I have decided not to talk about it….all I want to say is that what Nkrumah did for this country and for Africa and the world is all that I am interested in”, she said.

According to her, the Ghana’s first President in 1960s encouraged leaders in the sub-region to also use technology to solve conflicts than resorting to violent conflicts.

“All these Middle East crises he taught how we should use disarmament and use technology to help human kind….he taught about the peace of the world”.

The CPP Council Elder said the , achievement of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah cannot be watered down by any government or individual despite attempts to run him down for political gains by some individuals and groupings she will not name.